Siemens : Denies Report of 20,000 Planned Job Cuts

By Nathan Allen



Siemens AG (SIE.XE) on Friday denied that it was planning a round of 20,000 administrative job cuts, in response to a report published in Germany's Manager Magazin on Thursday.

"We do not follow the reasoning behind the figures named in the magazine article. No statements of this kind were made," Siemens said in a statement.

The report said that Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser had mentioned the figure to during one-on-one talks with investors.

Siemens said its recently launched strategy doesn't include a company-wide cost-cutting program and that its main aim is to give more freedom to the group's individual businesses.

The newly-formed internet-of-things-integration business unit plans to hire about 10,000 employees by 2025, Siemens said.

