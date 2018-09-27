Log in
News

Siemens Gamesa Shareholders Agree to Compromise Candidate as CFO -Reuters

09/27/2018

--Siemens Gamesa's largest shareholders--Siemens AG and Iberdrola--have agreed to name a new CFO at the turbine maker's next board meeting, easing the boardroom tension that had been brewing between the two companies, Reuters reports, citing unnamed sources.

--Siemens and Iberdrola will back David Mesonero, the son-in-law of Iberdrola's chairman, to become CFO. He has close ties to Iberdrola but was a strong advocate of the 2017 merger that created Siemens Gamesa, Reuters says.

Full story: https://reut.rs/2IlWr39

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

