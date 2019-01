--Germany's federal cartel office has "considerable doubts" about the Siemens-Alstom rail merger, Handelsblatt reports.

--This comes as European competition authorities probe the deal.

--EU and German authorities worry about the market share the resulting entity would occupy in the high-speed train and train-signaling realms, adds Handelsblatt.

--Alstom trades 2.1% lower, Siemens drops 0.4%.

Full story: https://bit.ly/2FAqyEi

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com