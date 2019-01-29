Log in
SIEMENS (SIE)
Siemens : Gets EUR200 Million Power-And-Water Contract in Oman

01/29/2019 | 06:08am EST

By Nathan Allen

Siemens AG (SIE.XE) said Tuesday that it has received an order to supply Oman's Duqm integrated power-and-water project in a contract valued at around 200 million euros ($228.4 million).

Siemens said it will supply turbines, power-generation services and digital solutions for the project. The service aspect of the contract will last for 25 years, Siemens said.

Following completion of the project in 2022 the plant will have total installed capacity of 326 megawatts, Siemens said.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

