Siemens : Martina Maier appointed new Chief Compliance Officer of Siemens

08/14/2018 | 07:11am CEST

'Today, Siemens stands for exemplary compliance, and our system is the gold standard all around the world. Klaus Moosmayer has played a decisive role in shaping this development and earned enormous respect for his achievements. We're very sorry to see him go. On the other hand, it's only natural that leading companies worldwide should seek his help in compliance-related matters,' said Joe Kaeser, President and CEO of Siemens AG. 'With Martina Maier, however, we have found a strong personality with proven international expertise to serve as our new Chief Compliance Officer. We are looking forward to working even more closely with her in this key company task,' added Kaeser.

'Probably no new Siemens employee has ever earned such a high reputation among the Managing Board members, the Siemens Regions and our external partners more quickly than Martina Maier. With her network, professional expertise and social skills, she's ideally qualified for her new role as Chief Compliance Officer,' explained Andreas C. Hoffmann, General Counsel and head of Legal and Compliance at Siemens AG.

After stints as the general counsel for competition at a global consumer goods company and a partner at international law firms, Martina Maier joined Siemens in September 2017. Since her arrival, she's been in charge of the legal team driving, among other things, the worldwide competition assessments of the planned combination of Alstom and Siemens' mobility business. A decision regarding her successor as head of the Competition Department will be made at a later date.

Further information on compliance at Siemens is available at www.siemens.com/compliance

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 05:10:03 UTC
