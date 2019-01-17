Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siemens    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS (SIE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/17 10:39:32 am
97.795 EUR   +0.21%
2018SIEMENS : A support level that should be taken advantage of
2018Chinese sneeze could give Europe Inc. a nasty flu
RE
2018SIEMENS : Does Its Best to Avoid GE's Fate
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens : Rules Out Further Concessions for Alstom Merger -Sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 10:15am EST

By Olaf Ridder

--Siemens won't make any further concessions in pursuit of a rail merger with Alstom

--More divestments would make a deal unworkable, a source said

--Siemens has already offered to share high-speed train technology

Siemens won't make any further concessions to the European Commission in its pursuit of a merger of its rail division and Alstom, two people familiar with the matter said Thursday.

"We've gone as far as we can," said one of the people, who is close to the deal. Further concessions would make the project commercially nonviable, he said.

If Brussels rejects the merger, Siemens would consider all available options for the future of its mobility division, including a public listing, the people said.

Siemens and Alstom submitted their final proposals to the commission last week, according to one of the people, and are now waiting for the decision, which is scheduled for Feb. 18.

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager has expressed misgivings about the project, while regulators from the U.K., the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain are concerned the deal would eliminate competition in high-speed trains and signaling. Germany's Federal Cartel Office has also objected to the deal.

To allay these concerns, Siemens has offered to share the technology behind its Velaro Novo train platform with competitors, one of the people said.

Brussels wants Siemens to forego any new high-speed train contracts based on this platform for 10 years, but Siemens is only prepared to do so for a maximum of five years, he said.

However, the company is more confident that it can satisfy antitrust demands in the area of signaling technology, as the merged company would generate less business in this area than Siemens had on its own, the person said.

Write to Olaf Ridder at olaf.ridder@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSTOM -1.21% 35.23 Real-time Quote.1.11%
SIEMENS -0.13% 97.56 Delayed Quote.0.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIEMENS
10:15aSIEMENS : Rules Out Further Concessions for Alstom Merger -Sources
DJ
06:02aSIEMENS : Alstom Won't Offer More Concessions for Merger -FT
DJ
05:45aSiemens rules out further concessions to get Alstom deal approval - sources
RE
05:11aSIEMENS RULES OUT FURTHER CONCESSION : sources
RE
01:46aALSTOM : Posts Record 3Q Orders, Sales Rose
DJ
01:40aApple, Amazon called out for 'incorrect' Taiwan, Hong Kong references
RE
01/16ALSTOM : Germany says Siemens-Alstom deal to help European rail industry compete
RE
01/16SIEMENS : Extends Service Agreement with Qatar's QPower
DJ
01/16ALSTOM : France says EU would be wrong to block Siemens-Alstom deal
RE
01/15ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN HEALTHCAR : Market 2019 Emerging Technology Research ..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 86 709 M
EBIT 2019 8 021 M
Net income 2019 5 441 M
Debt 2019 17 962 M
Yield 2019 3,95%
P/E ratio 2019 14,38
P/E ratio 2020 12,55
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
Capitalization 82 952 M
Chart SIEMENS
Duration : Period :
Siemens Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 123 €
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Head-Corporate Strategies
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Helmuth Ludwig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS0.22%94 465
3M COMPANY-0.84%110 332
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL4.47%102 175
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY15.32%78 109
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.52%49 250
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS2.68%43 124
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.