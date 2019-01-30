Siemens : Train Unit Has Other Options if Rail Merger Blocked -CEO

By Nathan Allen



Siemens mobility unit would still be well positioned for future success if the proposed merger with Alstom is blocked by the European Commission, Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said Wednesday.

The successful completion of the merger plan would be good, but the company won't pursue the deal "at all costs," Mr. Kaeser told journalists at a press conference in Munich, Germany.

EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager has repeatedly warned that the combination would hinder competition in European markets for trains and signaling systems.

Following the last-minute modification of divestment proposals last week it is now up to antitrust authorities in Brussels to decide, Mr. Kaeser said.

"It will be interesting to see whether the future of mobility in Europe will be determined by backward-looking technocrats or by forward-looking Europeans," he told journalists.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com