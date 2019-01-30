Siemens : Train Unit Has Other Options if Rail Merger Blocked -CEO

Log in
01/30/2019 | 02:37am EST

By Nathan Allen

Siemens mobility unit would still be well positioned for future success if the proposed merger with Alstom is blocked by the European Commission, Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said Wednesday.

The successful completion of the merger plan would be good, but the company won't pursue the deal "at all costs," Mr. Kaeser told journalists at a press conference in Munich, Germany.

EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager has repeatedly warned that the combination would hinder competition in European markets for trains and signaling systems.

Following the last-minute modification of divestment proposals last week it is now up to antitrust authorities in Brussels to decide, Mr. Kaeser said.

"It will be interesting to see whether the future of mobility in Europe will be determined by backward-looking technocrats or by forward-looking Europeans," he told journalists.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 86 676 M
EBIT 2019 7 845 M
Net income 2019 5 354 M
Debt 2019 18 985 M
Yield 2019 3,82%
P/E ratio 2019 15,13
P/E ratio 2020 13,11
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
Capitalization 85 442 M
Chart SIEMENS
Duration : Period :
Siemens Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 121 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Helmuth Ludwig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS3.22%97 803
3M COMPANY1.40%112 498
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL6.33%103 996
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY17.97%77 674
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.31%48 476
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS6.51%43 483
