Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siemens    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS (SIE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens : and Alstom Tweak Remedy Proposals for Rail Merger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 02:22am EST

By Nathan Allen

Siemens and Alstom have modified the package of proposed divestments that they have submitted to the European Commission in an effort to smooth the passage of the planned merger of their rail businesses, Alstom said Monday.

Alstom said the package preserves the deal's industrial and economic value, but there is still no certainty that it will be sufficient to alleviate the commission's concerns.

The proposed divestments would be equivalent to around 4% of the combined entity's sales, the same level as the initial proposal, Alstom said.

In December the two companies proposed divesting some signaling activities and rolling-stock products, but the package was deemed insufficient by several European competition authorities.

The European Commission is set to rule on the deal on Feb. 18.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSTOM 6.10% 36.37 Real-time Quote.3.12%
SIEMENS 1.33% 100.32 Delayed Quote.3.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIEMENS
02:22aSIEMENS : and Alstom Tweak Remedy Proposals for Rail Merger
DJ
02:16aALSTOM : Siemens confirm new concessions on merger to satisfy antitrust demands
RE
01/27ALSTOM : EU reviewing concessions from Siemens and Alstom on rail deal
RE
01/27ALSTOM : French finance minister says no grounds now for EU veto of Alstom-Sieme..
RE
01/25Siemens, Alstom sweeten EU antitrust concessions, maybe too late
RE
01/25SIEMENS AG : quaterly earnings release
01/25GE URGES SPEEDY FIX FOR POWER TURBIN : sources
RE
01/25Siemens AG - Siemens partners with Canadian Utilities to research and develop..
AQ
01/24SIEMENS : Ottawa spending $35.6 million on East Coast power grid technology
AQ
01/24SIEMENS CEO DECLINED OFFER FOR SUPPO : Manager Magazin
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 86 620 M
EBIT 2019 7 894 M
Net income 2019 5 418 M
Debt 2019 18 656 M
Yield 2019 3,84%
P/E ratio 2019 15,01
P/E ratio 2020 13,01
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
Capitalization 85 272 M
Chart SIEMENS
Duration : Period :
Siemens Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 122 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Helmuth Ludwig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS3.02%97 253
3M COMPANY2.81%114 070
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL7.26%104 906
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY21.00%79 675
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.73%48 631
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS5.18%44 213
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.