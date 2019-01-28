Siemens : and Alstom Tweak Remedy Proposals for Rail Merger

By Nathan Allen



Siemens and Alstom have modified the package of proposed divestments that they have submitted to the European Commission in an effort to smooth the passage of the planned merger of their rail businesses, Alstom said Monday.

Alstom said the package preserves the deal's industrial and economic value, but there is still no certainty that it will be sufficient to alleviate the commission's concerns.

The proposed divestments would be equivalent to around 4% of the combined entity's sales, the same level as the initial proposal, Alstom said.

In December the two companies proposed divesting some signaling activities and rolling-stock products, but the package was deemed insufficient by several European competition authorities.

The European Commission is set to rule on the deal on Feb. 18.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com