Siemens : establishes binding cybersecurity requirements for suppliers

Siemens AG

New Siemens suppliers must comply with minimum binding cybersecurity requirements, which will be introduced step-by-step starting on February 15, 2019, and anchored in a separate, binding clause in all new contracts. These requirements will apply primarily to suppliers of security-critical components such as software, processors and electronic components for certain types of control units. Existing suppliers who do not yet comply with the requirements are to implement them gradually. The goal is to better protect the digital supply chain against hacker attacks. In this regard, Siemens is following the course laid down by the Charter of Trust for cybersecurity. The requirements stipulate, for example, that suppliers must integrate special standards, processes and methods into their products and services. The reason: to prevent vulnerabilities and malicious codes at suppliers - and thus in Siemens products as well. In the future, suppliers themselves must, for example, perform security reviews, conduct tests and take corrective action on a regular basis. Siemens is making these requirements mandatory for its own activities as well.

'This step will enable us to reduce the risk of security incidents along the entire value chain in a holistic manner and offer our customers greater cybersecurity,' said Roland Busch, member of Siemens' Managing Board and the company's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer. 'If all our partner companies put their global weight behind these measures and implement them together with their suppliers, we can generate tremendous impact and make the digital world more secure.'

In the fall of 2018, Siemens further strengthened its internal capacities for repelling hacker attacks and restructured its cyberorganization. Operating as a worldwide network, the new unit combines what were once separate areas. As a result, Siemens is now the first major company to take a holistic approach to the topic of cybersecurity. Not only does the new Siemens organization investigate, analyze and repel hacker attacks; it also develops new cybersecurity services and teams up with the company's business units to launch these services on the market. The goal is to react to attacks with even greater speed and flexibility. In every region and at every division, the company has also strengthened its network of cybersecurity managers, who now report to Natalia Oropeza, Siemens' Chief Cybersecurity Officer.

Siemens has been active in the field of cybersecurity for about 30 years. Its first cybersecurity team was established back in 1986. The company currently has around 1,275 employees worldwide working exclusively on cybersecurity-related matters. Other employees at the divisions and in the regions also contribute to the company's activities in the cybersecurity field.

