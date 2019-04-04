ICE 4: Joint statement of Siemens Mobility and Bombardier Transportation

All railcar bodies currently in production comply with the agreed upon quality standards. Siemens Mobility and Bombardier Transportation have proactively informed the German Federal Railway Authority (EBA).

Deutsche Bahn (DB) has requested that the manufacturers repair all affected vehicles within the scope of the warranty. The details of this process are currently being worked out. Bombardier Transportation is in close contact with Siemens Mobility, DB and EBA and is working together with them to find a solution. There are currently no indications that the welding issue has any impact on the relevant trains in service.

For the time being, DB will not be accepting any further ICE 4 trains from the manufacturer until a final agreement is reached regarding a repair concept.

Siemens Mobility is the general contractor for the ICE 4 trains. Bombardier Transportation delivers around 30 percent of the overall system, including delivery of all railcar shells and of all internally supported bogies as well as the complete finishing work for three railcar types, including the end cars.