Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siemens    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS

(SIE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 04:35am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 24th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

27.05.2019 / 10:33
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 24th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 20 May 2019 until and including 26 May 2019, a number of 119,891 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in Weighted average price
shares
20/05/2019 22,500 106.54366
21/05/2019 22,500 107.26443
22/05/2019 22,391 106.42770
23/05/2019 22,500 104.44259
24/05/2019 30,000 105.40775

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and including 26 May 2019 amounts to 6,119,644 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 27 May 2019

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board


27.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

815991  27.05.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=815991&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIEMENS
04:35aSIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/24SIEMENS : teams up with Alphabets Chronicle to protect energy infrastructure
AQ
05/24SIEMENS : helps Vietnam build smart infrastructure
AQ
05/22SIEMENS : Partners With Alphabet's Chronicle on Energy Industry Cybersecurity
DJ
05/21SIEMENS : HP and Siemens Deepen Additive Manufacturing Alliance to Advance Digit..
AQ
05/20FBI probes J&J, Siemens, GE, Philips in Brazil graft case bribery
AQ
05/20SIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/18SIEMENS : aims for Beijing AI lab to aid factories as industrial output stutters
AQ
05/17EXCLUSIVE : FBI targets Johnson & Johnson, Siemens, GE, Philips in Brazil graft ..
RE
05/17Innovators shape smart city at Siemens Innovation Day 2019; 17 international ..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 86 110 M
EBIT 2019 7 690 M
Net income 2019 5 186 M
Debt 2019 21 155 M
Yield 2019 3,62%
P/E ratio 2019 16,22
P/E ratio 2020 14,24
EV / Sales 2019 1,28x
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
Capitalization 89 437 M
Chart SIEMENS
Duration : Period :
Siemens Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 123 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Helmuth Ludwig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS8.05%100 187
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL26.16%121 300
3M COMPANY-12.83%95 739
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY24.83%82 412
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS15.02%47 472
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.95%45 489
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About