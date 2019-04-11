Siemens : Mariel von Schumann to leave Siemens

For 20 years, Ms. von Schumann has held leading positions and management roles in, among other things, Siemens' former telecommunications business and in the areas of Mergers & Acquisitions and Strategy. As head of Investor Relations from 2009 to 2013, she was responsible for Siemens' capital market communications. Since 2013, she has served as head of Governance & Markets and - since 2016 - also as the company's Chief of Staff. In this latter capacity, she played a key role in the development of the Vision 2020 and Vision 2020+ strategy programs. She was also responsible for the reorientation of Siemens' activities in the areas of Government Affairs and Investor Relations and for supporting the company's top management.

'Over the last few years, Mariel von Schumann has played an extraordinarily vital role in Siemens' strategic and cultural development. For this, she enjoys a very high reputation both inside and outside the company. As such, Siemens' Investor Relations is regularly awarded best in class in Europe, and Siemens' Regional Companies around the world constantly seek her advice as a cosmopolitan management leader. She has also been the mastermind of many key elements of Vision 2020 and Vision 2020+ such as the various initiatives under the heading of what we call 'ownership culture,' the strengthening of Siemens equity culture with over 300,000 employee shareholders and the reorientation of our company's management systems,' said Joe Kaeser, President and CEO of Siemens AG.

Mariel von Schumann: 'After exactly 20 years of such exciting work, it wasn't easy for me to make this decision. However, this is exactly the right time for me both professionally and personally. I'm grateful for the many opportunities that Siemens has given me again and again to set new directions and implement new ideas. I'm looking forward now to new challenges and will remain closely attached to the company and to my many colleagues.'

Ms. von Schumann will also continue to represent Siemens on the supervisory boards of Siemens Ltd. India, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and the Siemens Foundation.