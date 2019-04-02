Siemens : to Provide Power Services for H-Class Turbine in Dubai

By Patrick Costello

Siemens AG (SIE.XE) said Tuesday that it signed an agreement with Emirates Global Aluminum to provide power services for an H-class gas turbine in the United Arab Emirates.

Under the 20-year service agreement, Siemens will provide maintenance, repairs and onsite personnel support for the gas turbine and its generator, which will feed into EGA's Jebel Ali power plant in Dubai.

It is Siemens's first long-term service agreement in the UAE for an H-class turbine and the first use of a Siemens H-class turbine in an aluminum smelting facility globally, the German industrial conglomerate said.

Siemens said its power-generation services will ensure reliable operations at the plant for stable power production.

EGA manufactures around 4% of the world's total aluminum production and is the largest industrial company in the UAE outside the oil and gas sector, according to Siemens.

Write to Patrick Costello at patrick.costello@dowjones.com.