Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siemens    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS

(SIE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Siemens : to Provide Power Services for H-Class Turbine in Dubai

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 10:49am EDT

By Patrick Costello

Siemens AG (SIE.XE) said Tuesday that it signed an agreement with Emirates Global Aluminum to provide power services for an H-class gas turbine in the United Arab Emirates.

Under the 20-year service agreement, Siemens will provide maintenance, repairs and onsite personnel support for the gas turbine and its generator, which will feed into EGA's Jebel Ali power plant in Dubai.

It is Siemens's first long-term service agreement in the UAE for an H-class turbine and the first use of a Siemens H-class turbine in an aluminum smelting facility globally, the German industrial conglomerate said.

Siemens said its power-generation services will ensure reliable operations at the plant for stable power production.

EGA manufactures around 4% of the world's total aluminum production and is the largest industrial company in the UAE outside the oil and gas sector, according to Siemens.

Write to Patrick Costello at patrick.costello@dowjones.com.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIEMENS
10:49aSIEMENS : to Provide Power Services for H-Class Turbine in Dubai
DJ
04/01SIEMENS : leads industry to the next level of digital transformation
PU
04/01Volkswagen also to cooperate with Siemens for Industrial Cloud
AQ
04/01SIEMENS : Markforged joins Siemens Foundation Partnership Program to Promote Ind..
AQ
04/01EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : Germany's Mittelstand Outshines Large-Cap Rivals, Sieme..
DJ
04/01Siemens Names Managing Partner for Portfolio Companies
DJ
04/01SIEMENS : Brexit is wrecking Britain's business reputation - Siemens UK head
RE
04/01SIEMENS : Patzak named Managing Partner for the Portfolio Companies of Siemens A..
PU
04/01SIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/29Volkswagen Picks Siemens as Next Partner for Industrial-Cloud Project
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 86 271 M
EBIT 2019 7 693 M
Net income 2019 5 235 M
Debt 2019 19 136 M
Yield 2019 3,88%
P/E ratio 2019 14,97
P/E ratio 2020 12,87
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
EV / Sales 2020 1,16x
Capitalization 83 258 M
Chart SIEMENS
Duration : Period :
Siemens Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 121 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Helmuth Ludwig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS0.59%91 474
3M COMPANY11.23%119 660
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL22.21%115 753
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY33.42%87 009
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS17.09%46 923
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.29%45 942
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About