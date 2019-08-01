Log in
Siemens AG    SIEGN   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIEGN)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens : 3Q Net Profit Fell as Margins Hit by Severance Charges

0
08/01/2019

By Nathan Allen

Siemens AG said Thursday that net profit fell in the third quarter of its fiscal year in part as a result of higher severance charges, which held back margins.

Net profit at the German engineering group fell to 1.03 billion euros ($1.13 billion) from EUR1.11 billion a year earlier. Revenue climbed to EUR21.28 billion from EUR20.47 billion, the company said.

Weaker earnings at Siemens's Digital Industries and Gas-and-Power units offset gains at the group's Mobility unit and health-care subsidiary Siemens Healthineers, the company said.

Heavy severance charges weighed on Siemens's industrial profit margin, which declined to 9.6%, undershooting a company-compiled consensus estimate of 10.8%.

Still, orders booked over the quarter grew 8% on year to EUR24.51 billion, and the company confirmed its guidance for the fiscal year.

"A robust mobility sector and stringent project execution will help us make good on our promises for the year," Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIEMENS AG 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS -0.62% 37.815 Delayed Quote.3.48%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 86 234 M
EBIT 2019 7 212 M
Net income 2019 5 116 M
Debt 2019 21 952 M
Yield 2019 3,80%
P/E ratio 2019 16,2x
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,17x
EV / Sales2020 1,09x
Capitalization 78 975 M
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 124,41  €
Last Close Price 99,59  €
Spread / Highest target 45,6%
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Helmuth Ludwig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG0.00%87 896
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL30.53%125 130
3M COMPANY-8.30%102 187
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY38.97%91 743
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS23.05%50 785
HITACHI, LTD.37.77%35 063
