Siemens : 3Q Net Profit Fell as Margins Hit by Severance Charges

By Nathan Allen



Siemens AG said Thursday that net profit fell in the third quarter of its fiscal year in part as a result of higher severance charges, which held back margins.

Net profit at the German engineering group fell to 1.03 billion euros ($1.13 billion) from EUR1.11 billion a year earlier. Revenue climbed to EUR21.28 billion from EUR20.47 billion, the company said.

Weaker earnings at Siemens's Digital Industries and Gas-and-Power units offset gains at the group's Mobility unit and health-care subsidiary Siemens Healthineers, the company said.

Heavy severance charges weighed on Siemens's industrial profit margin, which declined to 9.6%, undershooting a company-compiled consensus estimate of 10.8%.

Still, orders booked over the quarter grew 8% on year to EUR24.51 billion, and the company confirmed its guidance for the fiscal year.

"A robust mobility sector and stringent project execution will help us make good on our promises for the year," Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said.

