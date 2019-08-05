|
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
08/05/2019 | 10:45am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
05.08.2019 / 16:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Cedrik
|Last name(s):
|Neike
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0007236101
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|89.91 EUR
|54395.55 EUR
|89.90 EUR
|4495.00 EUR
|89.92 EUR
|21221.12 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|89.91209 EUR
|80111.67 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
|
|Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
|
|80333 München
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.siemens.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
