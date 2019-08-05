Log in
SIEMENS AG

(SIEGN)
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/05/2019 | 10:45am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.08.2019 / 16:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Cedrik
Last name(s): Neike

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007236101

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
89.91 EUR 54395.55 EUR
89.90 EUR 4495.00 EUR
89.92 EUR 21221.12 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
89.91209 EUR 80111.67 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-05; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


05.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53023  05.08.2019 


© EQS 2019
