Siemens AG    SIEGN   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIEGN)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

0
06/24/2019 | 05:30am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 28th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

24.06.2019 / 11:16
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 28th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 17 June 2019 until and including 23 June 2019, a number of 126,926 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in Weighted average price
shares
17/06/2019 30,000 103.55187
18/06/2019 29,930 104.81270
19/06/2019 22,284 106.33767
20/06/2019 22,500 107.13372
21/06/2019 22,212 106.25621

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and including 23 June 2019 amounts to 6,643,979 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 24 June 2019

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board


24.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

829329  24.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=829329&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
