DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 29th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
01.07.2019 / 13:47
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 29th Interim Reporting
In the time period from 24 June 2019 until and including 30 June 2019, a
number of 134,523 shares were bought back within the framework of the share
buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, Siemens
Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the
Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation
(EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018.
Shares were bought back as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Day of purchase
|Aggregated volume in
|Weighted average price
|
|shares
|
|24/06/2019
|22,281
|106.14036
|25/06/2019
|22,500
|105.74458
|26/06/2019
|30,000
|103.55791
|27/06/2019
|30,000
|103.47943
|28/06/2019
|29,742
|104.06029
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens
Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and
including 30 June 2019 amounts to 6,778,502 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by
a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares
are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 1 July 2019
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board
01.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de