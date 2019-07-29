Log in
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

07/29/2019 | 04:40am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 33rd Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

29.07.2019 / 10:35
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 33rd Interim Reporting

In the time period from 22 July 2019 until and including 28 July 2019, a number of 149,931 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
22/07/2019 30,000 99.43815
23/07/2019 30,000 101.22797
24/07/2019 30,000 102.14760
25/07/2019 29,931 102.22386
26/07/2019 30,000 100.96546
 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and including 28 July 2019 amounts to 7,348,053 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 29 July 2019

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board


29.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

847957  29.07.2019 

© EQS 2019
