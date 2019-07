By Nathan Allen



Siemens AG (SIE.XE) said Thursday that it has received an order valued at more than 200 million euros ($225.7 million) to supply trams to the city of Munich.

The German engineering group will supply 73 Avenio trams to Munich's public-transport operator Stadtwerke Muenchen, with delivery to begin in 2021, the company said.

The new trams will supplement Munich's existing Avenio fleet, Siemens said.

