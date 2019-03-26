Log in
Siemens : Signs Cooperation Agreement With China's SPIC

03/26/2019 | 04:10am EDT

By Patrick Costello

Siemens AG (SIE.XE) said Tuesday that it signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement with China's State Power Investment Corporation Limited to expand the companies' cooperation in power generation and create a China-based supplier eco-system.

The two companies will collaborate in high-technology product demonstrations in areas like smart energy management and the digitization of power plants, the German industrial conglomerate said.

The project also builds on an existing agreement for heavy-duty gas turbines that Siemens signed with China United Heavy-duty Gas Turbine Company, or UGTC. SPIC is the majority shareholder of UGTC, Siemens said.

Siemens and SPIC also agreed to cooperate on project execution and will jointly develop gas-to-power projects worldwide, Siemens said.

"With this agreement, both parties are set to benefit from the expected structural growth in China's electricity-generation market," Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said.

Write to Patrick Costello at patrick.costello@dowjones.com.

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 86 273 M
EBIT 2019 7 603 M
Net income 2019 5 235 M
Debt 2019 19 128 M
Yield 2019 4,01%
P/E ratio 2019 14,50
P/E ratio 2020 12,47
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
Capitalization 80 665 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 120 €
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Helmuth Ludwig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG0.00%91 235
3M COMPANY6.65%117 843
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL18.02%113 502
SIEMENS-2.16%91 516
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY30.52%86 922
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.58%47 261
