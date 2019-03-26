Siemens : Signs Cooperation Agreement With China's SPIC

By Patrick Costello

Siemens AG (SIE.XE) said Tuesday that it signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement with China's State Power Investment Corporation Limited to expand the companies' cooperation in power generation and create a China-based supplier eco-system.

The two companies will collaborate in high-technology product demonstrations in areas like smart energy management and the digitization of power plants, the German industrial conglomerate said.

The project also builds on an existing agreement for heavy-duty gas turbines that Siemens signed with China United Heavy-duty Gas Turbine Company, or UGTC. SPIC is the majority shareholder of UGTC, Siemens said.

Siemens and SPIC also agreed to cooperate on project execution and will jointly develop gas-to-power projects worldwide, Siemens said.

"With this agreement, both parties are set to benefit from the expected structural growth in China's electricity-generation market," Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said.

