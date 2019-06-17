Log in
Siemens : launches international competition for conductors

0
06/17/2019 | 04:24am EDT

Press

Berlin, June 17, 2019

Siemens launches international competition for conductors

  • Siemens Arts Program and the Hallé Orchestra (UK) are hosting their first-time global conducting competition
  • Winner receives a two-year engagement at the orchestra and £15,000
  • Competition in Manchester in February 2020, submission deadline is July 1st

Siemens is launching their first conducting competition on an international scale. In cooperation with the renowned Hallé Orchestra (UK) the Siemens Arts Program is starting the "Siemens Hallé International Conductors Competition" (SHCC). The final takes place over a three-day period in February 2020 and awards the best young (conducting) talent with a two-year engagement as Assistant Conductor for the Hallé. In addition to becoming artistic director of the Hallé Youth Orchestra, the winner will receive a cash prize of £15,000 and the possibility to establish themselves on the global stage through numerous guest conducting appearances. The prestigious position of Assistant Conductor of the Hallé has already been held by Edward Gardner, Andrew Gourlay, Ewa Strusińska, Jamie Phillips and Jonathon Heyward.

"Directing an orchestra is a continuous challenge for any kind of modern leadership. Siemens is proud to connect the best talents of not only the research and development sector, but also the creative fields on a global scale", said Stephan Frucht, Artistic Director of the Siemens Arts Program. John Summers, Chief Executive of the Hallé, added: "We are delighted to be working with Siemens to extend this opportunity to global audiences, bringing the very best and brightest musical talent to Manchester."

Next to Frucht and Summers, the seven-member jury consists of further experts of the classical music world, namely Sir Mark Elder (Music Director of the Hallé), Carola

Siemens AG

Werner-von-Siemens-Strasse 1

Communications

80333 Munich

Head: Clarissa Haller

Germany

Reference number: PR2019060282COEN

Siemens AG

Press Release

Reul (Managing Director, Junge Deutsche Philharmonie), Geoffrey Owen (Head of Artistic Planning of the Hallé), Julia Albrecht (Director at Konzertdirektion Schmid), as well as Arna Kristín Einarsdóttir (Managing Director, Island Symphony Orchestra and incoming Managing Director for the National Arts Centre Orchestra, Canada).

The SHCC is exemplary for Siemens' innovative fusion of technology, art and social engagement. The orchestra and the company look back on a 20-year history of a partnership which has not only brought classical music to a wider audience but has also enabled a number of educational and Public Relation projects in Great Britain.

"Siemens has a long and positive relationship with Manchester and aligning ourselves to the city's premier cultural organization is a natural partnership for us. However, most significantly our on-going work with the Hallé musicians also creates the opportunity to genuinely enhance our work and our employee skills base and we understand acutely the tangible value of our association.", said Juergen Maier, CEO of Siemens UK.

The final round of the SHCC takes place in the newly restored Hallé St. Peter's church from February 20th to 22nd 2020. Applications from all over the world can be submitted until July 1st 2019, 01:00 p.m. GMT. The list of Semi-Finalists will be published in September 2019. On the evening of February 22nd 2020 the winner will be announced. Application and further information: https://www.conductors-competition.com/.

This press release and press pictures are available at

www.siemens.com/press/PR2019060282COEN

Further information on the Siemens Arts Program: www.siemens.com/artsprogram

Contact for journalists

Konstanze Somborn

Phone: +49 (89) 636-36641

E-mail: konstanze.somborn@siemens.com

Siemens AG

Press Release

Contact for Siemens Arts Program

Katia Ernst

Phone: +49 173-2921746

E-mail: katia.ernst@siemens.com

Follow us on twitter: www.twitter.com/siemens_pressand

www.twitter.com/Siemens_Arts

Follow the Siemens Arts Program on Instagram: www.instagram.com/Siemens_Arts

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. Siemens is one of the world's largest producers of energy- efficient, resource-saving technologies. The company is one of the leading providers of efficient solutions for the generation and transmission of electricity, and is a pioneer in infrastructure solutions as well as automation, drive and software solutions for industry. With its listed subsidiary Siemens Healthineers AG, the company is also a leading provider of medical imaging equipment - such as computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging systems - and a leader in laboratory diagnostics as well as clinical IT. In fiscal year 2017, which ended on September 30, 2017, Siemens generated revenue of €83.0 billion and profit after tax of €6.2 billion. At the end of September 2017, the company had some 377,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the internet at www.siemens.com.

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 08:23:04 UTC
