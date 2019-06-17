Press

Berlin, June 17, 2019

Siemens launches international competition for conductors

Siemens Arts Program and the Hallé Orchestra (UK) are hosting their first-time global conducting competition

first-time global conducting competition Winner receives a two-year engagement at the orchestra and £15,000

two-year engagement at the orchestra and £15,000 Competition in Manchester in February 2020, submission deadline is July 1st

Siemens is launching their first conducting competition on an international scale. In cooperation with the renowned Hallé Orchestra (UK) the Siemens Arts Program is starting the "Siemens Hallé International Conductors Competition" (SHCC). The final takes place over a three-day period in February 2020 and awards the best young (conducting) talent with a two-year engagement as Assistant Conductor for the Hallé. In addition to becoming artistic director of the Hallé Youth Orchestra, the winner will receive a cash prize of £15,000 and the possibility to establish themselves on the global stage through numerous guest conducting appearances. The prestigious position of Assistant Conductor of the Hallé has already been held by Edward Gardner, Andrew Gourlay, Ewa Strusińska, Jamie Phillips and Jonathon Heyward.

"Directing an orchestra is a continuous challenge for any kind of modern leadership. Siemens is proud to connect the best talents of not only the research and development sector, but also the creative fields on a global scale", said Stephan Frucht, Artistic Director of the Siemens Arts Program. John Summers, Chief Executive of the Hallé, added: "We are delighted to be working with Siemens to extend this opportunity to global audiences, bringing the very best and brightest musical talent to Manchester."

Next to Frucht and Summers, the seven-member jury consists of further experts of the classical music world, namely Sir Mark Elder (Music Director of the Hallé), Carola