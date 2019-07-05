Log in
Siemens AG    SIEGN   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIEGN)
  Report  
Company Financials Consensus 
News

Siemens : to Acquire Automation Specialist IST

0
07/05/2019

By Patrick Costello

Siemens AG (SIE.XE) said Friday that it has agreed to acquire IST GmbH, a Germany-based specialist in automation technology, for an undisclosed sum.

IST and its roughly 50 employees should be integrated into the production machines segment of Siemens' digital industries unit by April 1, 2020, the German industrial conglomerate said. The two parties agreed not to disclose the financial terms of the deal.

Siemens said it aims to strengthen its development potential in the market for production machinery with the acquisition. IST develops applications and services for the control of production machines, Siemens said.

Write to Patrick Costello at patrick.costello@dowjones.com.

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 86 251 M
EBIT 2019 7 044 M
Net income 2019 5 081 M
Debt 2019 21 264 M
Yield 2019 3,70%
P/E ratio 2019 17,0x
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,22x
EV / Sales2020 1,16x
Capitalization 83 626 M
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 123  €
Last Close Price 105  €
Spread / Highest target 37,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Helmuth Ludwig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG0.00%94 190
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL35.03%129 829
3M COMPANY-8.17%100 863
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY40.16%92 528
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS18.48%48 899
HITACHI, LTD.47.61%37 199
