MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siemens AG

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 11/07 02:06:02 am
109.32 EUR   +0.89%
01:55aSIEMENS : Earnings Release Q4 FY 2019
PU
01:44aSIEMENS : 4Q Net Profit and Revenue Rose, Beating Expectations
DJ
01:20aSIEMENS : cautions about tougher 2020 after beating fourth-quarter forecasts
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Siemens : 4Q Net Profit and Revenue Rose, Beating Expectations

0
11/07/2019 | 01:44am EST

By Kim Richters

Siemens AG (SIE.XE) on Thursday reported a rise in its fourth-quarter profit and revenue, beating analysts' expectations.

Net profit at the German engineering conglomerate rose to 1.32 billion euros ($1.46 billion) from EUR559 million in the same period a year earlier, partly benefiting from a substantially lower income tax rate year-over-year, the company said.

Siemens said revenue for the quarter increased to EUR24.52 billion from EUR22.61 billion, while orders rose to EUR24.71 billion from EUR23.70 billion. The rise was driven by the company's industrial businesses, it said, particularly Siemens Healthineers.

Analysts had expected Siemens to report fourth-quarter net profit of EUR1.01 billion on revenue of EUR23.22 billion and orders of EUR23.60 billion, according to a consensus provided by the company.

The company said it achieved its full-year targets for fiscal 2019. As for the next fiscal year, it expects moderate growth in comparable revenue and a moderate decline in market volume for its short-cycle businesses.

Siemens expects basic earnings per share from net income to be between EUR6.30 to EUR7.00 compared with EUR6.41 in fiscal 2019.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIEMENS AG -0.02% 108.36 Delayed Quote.11.28%
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS 1.82% 43.475 Delayed Quote.18.96%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 85 629 M
EBIT 2019 6 768 M
Net income 2019 4 964 M
Debt 2019 22 499 M
Yield 2019 3,48%
P/E ratio 2019 17,8x
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,26x
EV / Sales2020 1,18x
Capitalization 85 554 M
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 120,11  €
Last Close Price 108,36  €
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Deputy CEO, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Helmuth Ludwig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG11.28%94 723
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.36.85%129 102
3M COMPANY-8.68%100 789
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY45.57%95 807
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.40.15%56 625
HITACHI, LTD.46.41%35 874
