Siemens AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04/24/2020 | 04:05am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Siemens AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.04.2020 / 10:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2020
Address: http://www.siemens.com/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2020
Address: http://www.siemens.com/financialreports

24.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1027045  24.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1027045&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
