Siemens AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
0
04/24/2020 | 04:05am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Siemens AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
24.04.2020 / 10:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)