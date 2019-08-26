Log in
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

08/26/2019

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 37th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

26.08.2019 / 10:34
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 37th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 19 August 2019 until and including 25 August 2019, a number of 499,728 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
19/08/2019 100,000 87.14153
20/08/2019 100,000 87.17212
21/08/2019 99,848 88.86581
22/08/2019 99,880 89.34510
23/08/2019 100,000 89.17860
 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and including 25 August 2019 amounts to 8,915,475 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 26 August 2019

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board


26.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

863027  26.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=863027&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
