Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siemens AG    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 04:10am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 43rd Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

07.10.2019 / 10:09
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 43rd Interim Reporting

In the time period from 30 September 2019 until and including 6 October 2019, a number of 115,985 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
30/09/2019 29,985 97.95544
01/10/2019 28,000 98.33838
02/10/2019 28,000 95.67153
04/10/2019 30,000 94.67733
 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and including 6 October 2019 amounts to 10,275,078 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 7 October 2019

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board


07.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

886141  07.10.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=886141&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIEMENS AG
04:10aSIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/04New Thyssenkrupp CEO to brief top managers on Tuesday - sources
RE
10/04SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : Gets Order From Chinese Power Producer
DJ
10/02SIEMENS : presents extended Digital Enterprise portfolio for more effective use ..
PU
10/02SIEMENS : Mitsubishi-Hitachi Metals Machinery to acquire Siemens' stake in Prime..
AQ
10/02SIEMENS : Signs Service, Construction Contracts for Russian Power Plants
DJ
10/02SIEMENS : signs contract for turnkey construction of industrial power plant in T..
PU
10/02SIEMENS : Buhari Restates 25 GW Electricity Plan for Nigeria
AQ
10/01SIEMENS : Web-based visualization system sets new standards for industrial opera..
PU
10/01SIEMENS : Mobility receives certificate from TÜV SÜD for the cybersecurity of it..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 85 664 M
EBIT 2019 6 880 M
Net income 2019 5 032 M
Debt 2019 21 982 M
Yield 2019 3,98%
P/E ratio 2019 15,4x
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,14x
EV / Sales2020 1,07x
Capitalization 75 305 M
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 119,04  €
Last Close Price 94,85  €
Spread / Highest target 52,9%
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Helmuth Ludwig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG-2.14%84 654
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.23.85%121 741
3M COMPANY-18.22%94 576
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY13.21%78 020
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.19.58%50 621
HITACHI, LTD.42.05%35 960
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group