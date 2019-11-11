Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
0
11/11/2019 | 04:05am EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
/ Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 48th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
11.11.2019 / 09:59
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 48th Interim Reporting
In the time period from 4 November 2019 until and including 10 November 2019, a number of 54,658 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018.
Shares were bought back as follows:
Day of purchase
Aggregated volume in shares
Weighted average price
04/11/2019
5,200
107.25549
05/11/2019
5,200
107.87379
06/11/2019
5,200
108.09601
07/11/2019
13,200
113.45374
08/11/2019
25,858
113.64018
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and including 10 November 2019 amounts to 10,867,736 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 11 November 2019
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board
