SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report  
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

0
11/11/2019 | 04:05am EST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 48th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

11.11.2019 / 09:59

11.11.2019 / 09:59
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 48th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 4 November 2019 until and including 10 November 2019, a number of 54,658 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
04/11/2019 5,200 107.25549
05/11/2019 5,200 107.87379
06/11/2019 5,200 108.09601
07/11/2019 13,200 113.45374
08/11/2019 25,858 113.64018
 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and including 10 November 2019 amounts to 10,867,736 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 11 November 2019

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board


11.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

909295  11.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=909295&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
