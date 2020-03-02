Log in
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

03/02/2020

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 63rd Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

02.03.2020 / 10:49
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 63rd Interim Reporting

In the time period from 24 February 2020 until and including 1 March 2020, a number of 207,278 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
24/02/2020 31,700 100.93856
25/02/2020 32,000 100.36978
26/02/2020 51,000 98.12112
27/02/2020 48,000 96.22631
28/02/2020 44,578 92.51716
 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and including 1 March 2020 amounts to 12,257,920 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 2 March 2020

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board


02.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

987145  02.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=987145&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 89 454 M
EBIT 2020 7 087 M
Net income 2020 5 365 M
Debt 2020 24 944 M
Yield 2020 4,23%
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,12x
EV / Sales2021 1,05x
Capitalization 75 576 M
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Deputy CEO, COO, CTO & Labour Director
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Michael Diekmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG-20.03%83 115
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-8.38%115 562
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-2.51%95 094
3M COMPANY-15.41%85 903
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-6.60%53 499
HITACHI, LTD.-1.88%32 438
