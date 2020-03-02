Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 63rd Interim Reporting
In the time period from 24 February 2020 until and including 1 March 2020, a number of 207,278 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018.
Shares were bought back as follows:
|Day of purchase
|Aggregated volume in shares
|Weighted average price
|24/02/2020
|31,700
|100.93856
|25/02/2020
|32,000
|100.36978
|26/02/2020
|51,000
|98.12112
|27/02/2020
|48,000
|96.22631
|28/02/2020
|44,578
|92.51716
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and including 1 March 2020 amounts to 12,257,920 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 2 March 2020
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board