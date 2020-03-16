Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
03/16/2020 | 05:20am EDT
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
/ Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 65th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
16.03.2020 / 10:18
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 65th Interim Reporting
In the time period from 9 March 2020 until and including 15 March 2020, a number of 4,834,757 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018.
Shares were bought back as follows:
Day of purchase
Aggregated volume in shares
Weighted average price
09/03/2020
459,718
81.31870
10/03/2020
975,000
82.36553
11/03/2020
1,061,871
80.59418
12/03/2020
1,127,765
74.04946
13/03/2020
1,210,403
70.87871
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and including 15 March 2020 amounts to 17,458,067 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 16 March 2020
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board
