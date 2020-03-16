Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siemens AG    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 05:20am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 65th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

16.03.2020 / 10:18
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 65th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 9 March 2020 until and including 15 March 2020, a number of 4,834,757 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
09/03/2020 459,718 81.31870
10/03/2020 975,000 82.36553
11/03/2020 1,061,871 80.59418
12/03/2020 1,127,765 74.04946
13/03/2020 1,210,403 70.87871
 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and including 15 March 2020 amounts to 17,458,067 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 16 March 2020

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board


16.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

997941  16.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=997941&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SIEMENS AG
05:20aSIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/13Germany goes all in to tackle economic fallout of coronavirus
RE
03/13GERMANY : No need to take stakes in key companies due to coronavirus at moment
RE
03/12German engineering industry lowers 2020 production outlook
RE
03/10SIEMENS : Kyari in Germany, Holds Talks With Siemens On Improved Power
AQ
03/10SIEMENS : New Alpha 3200 Eco power distribution board requires 30 percent less c..
PU
03/09Siemens aims for 30% stake in Siemens Energy after spin-off - sources
RE
03/09SIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/06SIEMENS : Subsidiary Flender Appoints New CEO
DJ
03/05SIEMENS : Gamesa secures preferred supplier status for 1.1 GW offshore in German..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 89 391 M
EBIT 2020 6 990 M
Net income 2020 5 360 M
Debt 2020 27 801 M
Yield 2020 5,67%
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
P/E ratio 2021 9,21x
EV / Sales2020 0,94x
EV / Sales2021 0,87x
Capitalization 56 391 M
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 124,99  €
Last Close Price 69,59  €
Spread / Highest target 116%
Spread / Average Target 79,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Deputy CEO, COO, CTO & Labour Director
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Michael Diekmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG-40.29%62 456
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-15.59%105 676
3M COMPANY-19.69%81 551
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-29.66%68 619
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-12.90%49 886
HITACHI, LTD.5.05%26 033
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group