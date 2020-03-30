Log in
03/30/2020 | 04:15am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 67th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

30.03.2020 / 10:13
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 67th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 23 March 2020 until and including 29 March 2020, a number of 1,250,837 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
23/03/2020 275,000 66.65006
24/03/2020 242,000 73.63924
25/03/2020 225,000 75.32353
26/03/2020 254,837 75.83214
27/03/2020 254,000 73.88020
 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and including 29 March 2020 amounts to 23,199,110 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 30 March 2020

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
The Managing Board


30.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1010171  30.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1010171&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
