Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siemens AG    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Siemens welcomes acquisition of Varian by Siemens Healthineers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/02/2020 | 04:05am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Siemens welcomes acquisition of Varian by Siemens Healthineers

02-Aug-2020 / 10:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, August 2, 2020

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Siemens welcomes acquisition of Varian by Siemens Healthineers

Siemens AG is continuing to rigorously execute its Vision 2020+ strategy and therefore expressly welcomes Siemens Healthineers AG's acquisition of a 100 percent stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR), a U.S. company active in the area of cancer research and therapy. The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of calendar year 2021, subject to approval by Varian shareholders, receipt of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Payment of the purchase price of around $16.4 billion is to be enabled by mixed financing from the issuance of new Siemens Healthineers shares and the issuance of bonds by Siemens. The proceeds from the bonds are to be transferred within the Group to Siemens Healthineers under customary market conditions. Due to the planned capital increase at Siemens Healthineers AG, in which Siemens AG will not participate, Siemens AG's stake in Siemens Healthineers AG will decline to about 72 percent from 85 percent.

Disclaimer
This document contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Siemens that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward looking statements in other reports, in prospectuses, in presentations, in material delivered to shareholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral
forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Siemens' management, of which many are beyond Siemens' control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to those described in disclosures, in particular in the chapter Report on expected developments and associated material opportunities and risks of the Annual Report and in the Half-year Financial Report, which should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, events of force majeure, such as pandemics, occur or should underlying expectations including future events occur at a later date or not at all or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Siemens may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Siemens neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.




Contact:
Sabine Reichel
Head of Siemens Investor Relations
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 Munich
+49 (0) 89-636-32474
investorrelations@siemens.com

02-Aug-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 636-00
Fax: +49 (0)89 636-1332474
E-mail: investorrelations@siemens.com
Internet: www.siemens.com
ISIN: DE0007236101
WKN: 723610
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1107971

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1107971  02-Aug-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1107971&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SIEMENS AG
04:08aSiemens Healthineers to acquire Varian for $16.4 billion
RE
04:05aSIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Siemens welcomes acquisition of Varian by Siemens H..
EQ
08/01Siemens Healthineers in advanced talks to buy Varian for $15 billion - Bloomb..
RE
08/01SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Said To Near $15 Bln Purchase Of Varian - Bloomberg News
RE
07/31SIEMENS : signs memorandum of understanding (MoU) with HELIOZ to provide safe dr..
AQ
07/31SIEMENS : signs memorandum of understanding (MoU) with HELIOZ to provide safe dr..
AQ
07/31European Companies Begin Reinstating Guidance After Coronavirus Upheaval
DJ
07/31Alstom gains EU okay to acquire Bombardier's rail business
RE
07/31Nokia shares jump after cull of low-margin business sees earnings beat
RE
07/31Nokia shares jump after cull of low-margin business sees earnings beat
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 56 626 M 66 655 M 66 655 M
Net income 2020 4 054 M 4 772 M 4 772 M
Net Debt 2020 31 197 M 36 722 M 36 722 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
Yield 2020 3,37%
Capitalization 86 065 M 102 B 101 B
EV / Sales 2020 2,07x
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 385 000
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 116,85 €
Last Close Price 108,32 €
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Deputy CEO, COO, CTO & Labour Director
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG-7.05%101 816
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-15.61%104 825
3M COMPANY-14.71%86 674
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.2.98%58 444
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-45.61%53 132
HITACHI, LTD.-32.38%28 618
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group