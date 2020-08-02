DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Siemens welcomes acquisition of Varian by Siemens Healthineers



02-Aug-2020 / 10:02 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, August 2, 2020

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Siemens welcomes acquisition of Varian by Siemens Healthineers



Siemens AG is continuing to rigorously execute its Vision 2020+ strategy and therefore expressly welcomes Siemens Healthineers AG's acquisition of a 100 percent stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR), a U.S. company active in the area of cancer research and therapy. The acquisition is expected to close in the first half of calendar year 2021, subject to approval by Varian shareholders, receipt of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Payment of the purchase price of around $16.4 billion is to be enabled by mixed financing from the issuance of new Siemens Healthineers shares and the issuance of bonds by Siemens. The proceeds from the bonds are to be transferred within the Group to Siemens Healthineers under customary market conditions. Due to the planned capital increase at Siemens Healthineers AG, in which Siemens AG will not participate, Siemens AG's stake in Siemens Healthineers AG will decline to about 72 percent from 85 percent.

Disclaimer

This document contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Siemens that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward looking statements in other reports, in prospectuses, in presentations, in material delivered to shareholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral

forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Siemens' management, of which many are beyond Siemens' control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to those described in disclosures, in particular in the chapter Report on expected developments and associated material opportunities and risks of the Annual Report and in the Half-year Financial Report, which should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, events of force majeure, such as pandemics, occur or should underlying expectations including future events occur at a later date or not at all or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Siemens may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Siemens neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

Contact:Sabine ReichelHead of Siemens Investor RelationsWerner-von-Siemens-Str. 180333 Munich+49 (0) 89-636-32474investorrelations@siemens.com