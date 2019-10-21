Siemens : BLS Cargo orders 25 locomotives from Siemens Mobility

Press Siemens Mobility GmbH Munich, October 21, 2019

BLS Cargo orders 25 locomotives from

Siemens Mobility

25 multisystem Vectron MS locomotives for maximum flexibility

Cross-border operations on the North-South Corridor

Deliveries begin at the end of 2020

The Swiss rail freight company BLS Cargo has ordered 25 Vectron MS locomotives from Siemens Mobility for planned operation on the North-South Corridor. They will be used in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Delivery of the locomotives will be carried out in several phases from the end of 2020 to 2025. With this order, the Vectron fleet operated by BLS Cargo will grow to a total of 40 locomotives. The company previously ordered 15 locomotives from Siemens Mobility in 2015.

"The continued confidence of BLS Cargo confirms the reliability and performance of our Vectron locomotive, which meets the requirements of cross-border European freight transport and gives our customers maximum flexibility," said Sabrina Soussan, CEO of Siemens Mobility.

"With the new locomotives, we will be accessing the Belgian market and can coordinate our operations even better and closer with our Belgian subsidiary Crossrail," said Dirk Stahl, CEO of BLS Cargo.

The locomotives ordered by BLS Cargo have a maximum output of 6.4 megawatts, a top speed of 160 km/h, and are equipped with the required national train control systems and the European Train Control System (ETCS).