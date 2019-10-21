Siemens : BLS Cargo orders 25 locomotives from Siemens Mobility

|
Press
Siemens Mobility GmbH
Munich, October 21, 2019
BLS Cargo orders 25 locomotives from
Siemens Mobility
25 multisystem Vectron MS locomotives for maximum flexibility
Cross-borderoperations on the North-South Corridor
Deliveries begin at the end of 2020
The Swiss rail freight company BLS Cargo has ordered 25 Vectron MS locomotives from Siemens Mobility for planned operation on the North-South Corridor. They will be used in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium.
Delivery of the locomotives will be carried out in several phases from the end of 2020 to 2025. With this order, the Vectron fleet operated by BLS Cargo will grow to a total of 40 locomotives. The company previously ordered 15 locomotives from Siemens Mobility in 2015.
"The continued confidence of BLS Cargo confirms the reliability and performance of our Vectron locomotive, which meets the requirements of cross-border European freight transport and gives our customers maximum flexibility," said Sabrina Soussan, CEO of Siemens Mobility.
"With the new locomotives, we will be accessing the Belgian market and can coordinate our operations even better and closer with our Belgian subsidiary Crossrail," said Dirk Stahl, CEO of BLS Cargo.
The locomotives ordered by BLS Cargo have a maximum output of 6.4 megawatts, a top speed of 160 km/h, and are equipped with the required national train control systems and the European Train Control System (ETCS).
Siemens Mobility has already sold over 950 Vectrons to a total of 47 customers. The locomotives have accumulated more than 245 million fleet kilometers in service so far and are certified for operation in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey.
Siemens Mobility is a separately managed company of Siemens AG. As a leader in transport solutions for more than 160 years, Siemens Mobility is constantly innovating its portfolio in its core areas of rolling stock, rail automation and electrification, turnkey systems, intelligent traffic systems as well as related services. With digitalization, Siemens Mobility is enabling mobility operators worldwide to make infrastructure intelligent, increase value sustainably over the entire lifecycle, enhance passenger experience and guarantee availability. In fiscal 2018, which ended on September 30, 2018, the former Siemens Mobility Division posted revenue of €8.8 billion and had around 34,200 employees worldwide. Further information is available at: www.siemens.com/mobility.
