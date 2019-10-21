Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siemens AG    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens : BLS Cargo orders 25 locomotives from Siemens Mobility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 05:46am EDT

Press

Siemens Mobility GmbH

Munich, October 21, 2019

BLS Cargo orders 25 locomotives from

Siemens Mobility

  • 25 multisystem Vectron MS locomotives for maximum flexibility
  • Cross-borderoperations on the North-South Corridor
  • Deliveries begin at the end of 2020

The Swiss rail freight company BLS Cargo has ordered 25 Vectron MS locomotives from Siemens Mobility for planned operation on the North-South Corridor. They will be used in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Delivery of the locomotives will be carried out in several phases from the end of 2020 to 2025. With this order, the Vectron fleet operated by BLS Cargo will grow to a total of 40 locomotives. The company previously ordered 15 locomotives from Siemens Mobility in 2015.

"The continued confidence of BLS Cargo confirms the reliability and performance of our Vectron locomotive, which meets the requirements of cross-border European freight transport and gives our customers maximum flexibility," said Sabrina Soussan, CEO of Siemens Mobility.

"With the new locomotives, we will be accessing the Belgian market and can coordinate our operations even better and closer with our Belgian subsidiary Crossrail," said Dirk Stahl, CEO of BLS Cargo.

The locomotives ordered by BLS Cargo have a maximum output of 6.4 megawatts, a top speed of 160 km/h, and are equipped with the required national train control systems and the European Train Control System (ETCS).

Siemens Mobility GmbH

Otto-Hahn-Ring 6

Communications

81739 Munich

Head: Frederick Jeske-Schoenhoven

Germany

Reference number: PR201910175624en

Page 1/2

Siemens Mobility GmbH

Press release

Siemens Mobility has already sold over 950 Vectrons to a total of 47 customers. The locomotives have accumulated more than 245 million fleet kilometers in service so far and are certified for operation in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey.

This press release and other material are available at:

www.siemens.com/press/vectronand https://sie.ag/2IZJpJY

Contact for journalists

Eva Haupenthal

Phone: +49 89 636 24421; E-mail:eva.haupenthal@siemens.com

Follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/SiemensMobility

Further information on Siemens Mobility GmbH can be found at: www.siemens.com/mobility

Siemens Mobility is a separately managed company of Siemens AG. As a leader in transport solutions for more than 160 years, Siemens Mobility is constantly innovating its portfolio in its core areas of rolling stock, rail automation and electrification, turnkey systems, intelligent traffic systems as well as related services. With digitalization, Siemens Mobility is enabling mobility operators worldwide to make infrastructure intelligent, increase value sustainably over the entire lifecycle, enhance passenger experience and guarantee availability. In fiscal 2018, which ended on September 30, 2018, the former Siemens Mobility Division posted revenue of €8.8 billion and had around 34,200 employees worldwide. Further information is available at: www.siemens.com/mobility.

Reference number: PR201910175624en

Page 2/2

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 09:45:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIEMENS AG
05:46aSIEMENS : equips desalination plants in Saudi Arabia with process automation
PU
05:46aSIEMENS : BLS Cargo orders 25 locomotives from Siemens Mobility
PU
04:23aMotor Soft Starter Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2025 | ABB, ..
AQ
04:15aSIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02:38aSiemens Gamesa Buys Senvion Assets for EUR200 Million
DJ
02:32aSiemens Gamesa to buy assets from wind turbine maker Senvion
RE
10/16Companies Closely Watching U.S. Sanctions on Turkey
DJ
10/16Companies Closely Watching U.S. Sanctions on Turkey -- Update
DJ
10/16SIEMENS : New energy company to be called Siemens Energy
PU
10/16SIEMENS : rsquo; gearless drive technology powers high-capacity overland conveyo..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 85 629 M
EBIT 2019 6 773 M
Net income 2019 4 968 M
Debt 2019 22 560 M
Yield 2019 3,78%
P/E ratio 2019 16,3x
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,18x
EV / Sales2020 1,12x
Capitalization 78 810 M
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 117,86  €
Last Close Price 99,77  €
Spread / Highest target 45,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Helmuth Ludwig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG2.45%87 791
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.25.32%118 305
3M COMPANY-14.40%93 828
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY18.36%78 195
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.24.96%51 210
HITACHI, LTD.46.37%36 819
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group