Siemens : Becomes Major Becis Shareholder as Part of Energy Partnership

Siemens AG said Wednesday that it will be a major shareholder in Berkeley Energy Commercial Industrial Solutions, or Becis, as part of framework and investment agreements.

The companies will provide access to distributed energy solutions with an energy-as-a-service model, or EaaS, to customers in the Asia Pacific market, the German engineering company said.

"EaaS is a business model that allows customers to partner with a solutions provider such as Becis and pay for an energy service over time, without the need for any upfront capital investment," Siemens said.

Becis is headquartered in Singapore and part of energy investor Berkeley Energy.

Siemens didn't disclose financial terms of the deal.

