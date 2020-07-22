Log in
SIEMENS AG

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/22 03:40:05 am
114.99 EUR   -0.48%
07/21SIEMENS AG : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
07/21SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : RBC reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
07/21Uniper to work with GE to decarbonise European gas plants
RE
Siemens : Becomes Major Becis Shareholder as Part of Energy Partnership

07/22/2020 | 03:01am EDT

By Kim Richters

Siemens AG said Wednesday that it will be a major shareholder in Berkeley Energy Commercial Industrial Solutions, or Becis, as part of framework and investment agreements.

The companies will provide access to distributed energy solutions with an energy-as-a-service model, or EaaS, to customers in the Asia Pacific market, the German engineering company said.

"EaaS is a business model that allows customers to partner with a solutions provider such as Becis and pay for an energy service over time, without the need for any upfront capital investment," Siemens said.

Becis is headquartered in Singapore and part of energy investor Berkeley Energy.

Siemens didn't disclose financial terms of the deal.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

