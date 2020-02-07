|
Siemens : Cedrik Neike
02/07/2020 | 10:18am EST
|
Transaction:
|
Published
|
02/07/2020
|
LEI
|
W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32
|
Date
|
02/06/2020 UTC+1
|
Type of transaction
|
Acquisition
|
Description of financial instrument:
|
Share
|
ISIN
|
DE0007236101
|
Place
|
XETRA
|
a) Price and Volume
|
|
Price
|
Volume
|
EUR 108.70000
|
EUR 158,702.00
|
b) Aggregated information
|
|
Price
|
Volume
|
EUR 108.70000
|
EUR 158,702.00
|
|
|
Details of person:
|
Name/Company
|
Cedrik Neike
|
Reason
|
Member of the managing body
|
Initial notification / Correction
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
Basic data:
|
Issuer
|
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Deutschland
Disclaimer
Siemens AG published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 15:17:04 UTC
|
