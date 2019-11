--Siemens is considering buying Iberdrola's 8% stake in Siemens Gamesa, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

--The acquisition would lead the German engineering conglomerate to hold an approximately 67% stake in the wind-turbine maker, Bloomberg said.

--There is no certainty deliberations will lead to a transaction, according to the news outlet.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/2rqoA4o

