Siemens AG    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 08/05 11:35:17 am
112.06 EUR   +1.36%
SIEMENS : Earnings Release and Financial Results Q3 FY 2020
PU
08/05SIEMENS : beats forecasts for industrial profit
RE
08/05SIEMENS : announces changes to managing board
RE
Siemens : Earnings Release and Financial Results Q3 FY 2020

08/06/2020 | 01:09am EDT

This document contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Siemens that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as 'expect,' 'look forward to,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'believe,' 'seek,' 'estimate,' 'will,' 'project' or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, prospectuses, in presentations, in material delivered to shareholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Siemens' management, of which many are beyond Siemens' control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to, those described in disclosures, in particular in the chapter Report on expected developments and associated material opportunities and risks of the Annual Report, and in the Half-year Financial Report, which should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, events of force majeure, such as pandemics, occur or should underlying expectations including future events occur at a later date or not at all or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Siemens may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Siemens neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

This document includes - in the applicable financial reporting framework not clearly defined - supplemental financial measures that are or may be alternative performance measures (non-GAAP-measures). These supplemental financial measures should not be viewed in isolation or as alternatives to measures of Siemens' net assets and financial positions or results of operations as presented in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework in its Consolidated Financial Statements. Other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may calculate them differently.

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this and other documents may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 05:08:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 56 648 M 67 226 M 67 226 M
Net income 2020 4 012 M 4 761 M 4 761 M
Net Debt 2020 31 197 M 37 023 M 37 023 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,2x
Yield 2020 3,26%
Capitalization 89 037 M 106 B 106 B
EV / Sales 2020 2,12x
EV / Sales 2021 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 385 000
Free-Float 89,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 116,98 €
Last Close Price 112,06 €
Spread / Highest target 29,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Deputy CEO, COO, CTO & Labour Director
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG-3.84%105 971
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-14.79%103 394
3M COMPANY-11.94%87 100
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.4.95%58 476
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-42.65%53 745
HITACHI, LTD.-26.83%29 949
