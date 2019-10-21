Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siemens AG    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens Gamesa Buys Senvion Assets for EUR200 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 02:38am EDT

By Carlo Martuscelli

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy said Monday that it is acquiring a number of assets, including a manufacturing plant in Portugal, from Senvion SE (SEN.XE) for 200 million euros ($223.3 million).

The Madrid-listed renewable energy company said that it is acquiring a large part of Senvion's onshore service business, all of its intellectual property, and a factory that manufactures blades for onshore wind turbines.

"The addition of these assets helps to diversify Siemens Gamesa's business mix and geographical exposure with contracts that offer long-term visibility and renewal rates that have historically been very high," the company said.

The company said that the acquisition of the Portuguese manufacturing plant will also help reduce its dependency on Asian suppliers, helping to mitigate volatility caused by ongoing trade issues.

It expects the deal to close in the first half of the 2020 fiscal year, between October 2019 and March next year.

Siemens Gamesa is majority owned by Siemens AG.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com; @carlomartu

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SENVION S.A. -5.24% 0.085 Delayed Quote.-96.14%
SIEMENS AG 0.86% 99.77 Delayed Quote.2.45%
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY 0.12% 12.09 End-of-day quote.13.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIEMENS AG
02:38aSiemens Gamesa Buys Senvion Assets for EUR200 Million
DJ
02:32aSiemens Gamesa to buy assets from wind turbine maker Senvion
RE
10/16Companies Closely Watching U.S. Sanctions on Turkey
DJ
10/16Companies Closely Watching U.S. Sanctions on Turkey -- Update
DJ
10/16SIEMENS : New energy company to be called Siemens Energy
PU
10/16SIEMENS : rsquo; gearless drive technology powers high-capacity overland conveyo..
PU
10/14SIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/11SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Mentor's market-leading Tessent design-for-test platform n..
AQ
10/11SAP reverts to co-CEOs after showman McDermott's decade of growth
RE
10/10SIEMENS : Research Project Rheticus
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 85 629 M
EBIT 2019 6 773 M
Net income 2019 4 968 M
Debt 2019 22 560 M
Yield 2019 3,78%
P/E ratio 2019 16,3x
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,18x
EV / Sales2020 1,12x
Capitalization 78 810 M
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 117,86  €
Last Close Price 99,77  €
Spread / Highest target 45,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Helmuth Ludwig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG2.45%87 791
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.25.32%118 305
3M COMPANY-14.40%93 828
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY18.36%78 195
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.24.96%51 210
HITACHI, LTD.46.37%36 819
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group