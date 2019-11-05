Log in
SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
Siemens : Gamesa Shares Drop on Lower 2020 Outlook

11/05/2019

By Kim Richters

Shares in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy traded sharply lower on Tuesday after the turbine maker said its profitability in the next fiscal year will weaken.

For its 2020 financial year, the Spanish company expects an adjusted margin on earnings before interest and taxes of 5.5%-7%, compared with 7.1% achieved in the fiscal year ended Sept. 30. For the just ended financial year, the margin outlook range was 7%-8.5%.

The company expects full-year revenue of between 10.20 billion and 10.60 billion euros ($11.39 billion-$11.83 billion) compared with fiscal 2019 revenue of EUR10.23 billion.

At 1009 GMT, shares in the company traded 8.4% lower at EUR11.78.

The company, majority-owned by Siemens AG, said price pressure is weighing on profitability despite good prospects in the industry. It has embarked on a restructuring program that has helped it save a cumulative EUR1.4 billion.

To improve competitiveness, Siemens Gamesa said it would cut 600 white-collar jobs over the next two years.

The new guidance is below expectations, Renta 4 Banco analyst Angel Perez Llamazares said.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIEMENS AG 0.71% 108.22 Delayed Quote.10.35%
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY 1.66% 12.85 End-of-day quote.20.77%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 85 619 M
EBIT 2019 6 766 M
Net income 2019 4 964 M
Debt 2019 22 505 M
Yield 2019 3,51%
P/E ratio 2019 17,6x
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,25x
EV / Sales2020 1,18x
Capitalization 84 843 M
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 120,11  €
Last Close Price 107,46  €
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Deputy CEO, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Helmuth Ludwig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG10.35%94 533
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.36.24%128 616
3M COMPANY-8.21%100 576
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY44.39%95 458
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.38.53%56 407
HITACHI, LTD.45.27%36 519
