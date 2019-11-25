Log in
SIEMENS AG    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Siemens Gamesa's Shares Jump Following Speculation on Siemens' Acquisition

0
11/25/2019 | 11:17am EST

By Giulia Petroni

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy's shares jumped on Monday after speculations that Siemens AG could bolster its holding in the company.

The German engineering conglomerate is considering buying Iberdrola's 8% stake in the wind-turbine maker, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Siemens, which already owns a 59% stake in the company, could pay a premium of about 720 million euros ($793.2 million), bringing its holding to about 67%, according to the news outlet.

At 1523 GMT, Siemens Gamesa's shares were up 9% at EUR14.08.

Siemens previously said it plans to spin off its struggling gas-and-power unit into a new entity that will comprise its stake in Siemens Gamesa.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IBERDROLA 0.07% 8.874 End-of-day quote.26.45%
SIEMENS AG 1.17% 116.12 Delayed Quote.17.87%
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY -0.96% 12.905 End-of-day quote.21.29%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 89 280 M
EBIT 2020 7 510 M
Net income 2020 5 451 M
Debt 2020 24 469 M
Yield 2020 3,40%
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,29x
EV / Sales2021 1,16x
Capitalization 90 611 M
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 124,88  €
Last Close Price 114,78  €
Spread / Highest target 30,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Deputy CEO, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Helmuth Ludwig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG17.87%99 924
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.33.81%126 322
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY52.58%100 872
3M COMPANY-12.04%96 378
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.37.00%55 783
HITACHI, LTD.44.85%36 390
