By Mauro Orru



Siemens AG said Wednesday that Siemens Gas and Power GmbH & Co. KG won a contract to supply two SGT-400 gas turbine compression packages for a pipeline expansion project in east Texas.

The German engineering conglomerate didn't disclose financial terms for the supply deal in connection with Midcoast Energy, LLC's CJ Express pipeline expansion project in east Texas.

