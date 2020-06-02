Siemens Gas and Power to Supply Equipment for Malaysian Gas Development

By Giulia Petroni

Siemens AG said Tuesday that its gas-and-power unit has been awarded a contract to supply equipment for a gas field development project in offshore Malaysia.

The German engineering group said Siemens Gas and Power GmbH & Co. KG will provide three industrial gas turbine generators, three mechanical-drive gas turbines and three centrifugal compressors for the Kasawari project in the South China Sea, offshore Sarawak.

The customer is the Malaysia Marine & Heavy Engineering Holdings Bhd, which has formed a joint venture with TechnipFMC PLC, according to Siemens. PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd is the end user.

"Once in production, the field will produce up to 900 million cubic feet per day of gas, which will be delivered to the PETRONAS LNG Complex in Bintulu, Sarawak," the company said.

No financial details were disclosed.

