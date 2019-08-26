Siemens : Gets Contract for HVDC Link Between UK and Denmark

By Antonia Di Lorenzo



Siemens AG (SIE.XE) said Monday it has won an order to deliver two converter stations for the first high-voltage direct-current link between Britain and Denmark as part of the Viking Link project.

The German industrial giant said it will be in charge of the system design, supply, installation and commissioning of the stations, one in Lincolnshire, England, the other in Denmark.

The company didn't disclose financial details of the contract.

"With Viking Link, we'll be working on another landmark HVDC project that is paving the way to a secure, affordable, and sustainable energy supply," said Tim Dawidowsky, chief executive of EPC Projects at Siemens Gas and Power.

The company said that Viking Link will start commercial operation at the end of 2023.

Write to Antonia Di Lorenzo at antonia.dilorenzo@wsj.com; @AntoniaDL89