Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siemens AG    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens : Gets Contract for HVDC Link Between UK and Denmark

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 05:27am EDT

By Antonia Di Lorenzo

Siemens AG (SIE.XE) said Monday it has won an order to deliver two converter stations for the first high-voltage direct-current link between Britain and Denmark as part of the Viking Link project.

The German industrial giant said it will be in charge of the system design, supply, installation and commissioning of the stations, one in Lincolnshire, England, the other in Denmark.

The company didn't disclose financial details of the contract.

"With Viking Link, we'll be working on another landmark HVDC project that is paving the way to a secure, affordable, and sustainable energy supply," said Tim Dawidowsky, chief executive of EPC Projects at Siemens Gas and Power.

The company said that Viking Link will start commercial operation at the end of 2023.

Write to Antonia Di Lorenzo at antonia.dilorenzo@wsj.com; @AntoniaDL89

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIEMENS AG
05:27aSIEMENS : Gets Contract for HVDC Link Between UK and Denmark
DJ
04:35aSIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/21EXCLUSIVE : Philips, under investigation in U.S. and Brazil, fired whistleblower..
RE
08/21Siemens to upgrade and modernize Hindustan Zinc Limited's Power Asset Fleet w..
AQ
08/21SIEMENS : Mobility, Bytemark to launch unified payment platform for public-priva..
AQ
08/20SIEMENS : Future Looks Bright As Govt Takes Steps to Tackle Problems in Power Se..
AQ
08/19Germany's IG Metall union rejects AMS takeover offer for Osram
RE
08/19SIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/14Where's the fit? Sensor specialist AMS eyes lighting group Osram
RE
08/14German Economy Contracts as Trade Woes Bite -- 2nd Update
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 85 654 M
EBIT 2019 6 909 M
Net income 2019 5 024 M
Debt 2019 22 369 M
Yield 2019 4,26%
P/E ratio 2019 14,3x
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,07x
EV / Sales2020 1,00x
Capitalization 69 658 M
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 119,35  €
Last Close Price 87,96  €
Spread / Highest target 64,8%
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Helmuth Ludwig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG-9.44%77 596
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL18.45%112 596
3M COMPANY-18.21%89 657
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY5.28%69 555
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS15.53%47 344
HITACHI, LTD.28.85%33 313
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group