Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siemens AG    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens Healthineers to Buy Varian Medical for $16.4 Billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/02/2020 | 08:45am EDT

By Tom Fairless

FRANKFURT -- Siemens Healthineers AG, a medical technology spinoff of the German conglomerate, said it would acquire U.S.-based Varian Medical Systems Inc. for $16.4 billion, roughly 25% above its current market value.

The deal will create a world leader in the area of cancer therapy, Siemens deputy CEO Roland Busch said in a statement Sunday.

Varian, based in Palo Alto, Calif., specializes in cancer treatments including radiation therapy and related software. It has around 10,000 employees globally and revenue of $3.2 billion in fiscal 2019, Siemens said.

The conglomerate said its stake in Siemens Healthineers, based in Erlangen, Bavaria, would fall to about 72% from 85% as a result of a capital increase to fund the deal, in which Siemens won't participate. Siemens had spun off its medical technology unit in 2018.

The deal, to be financed through a capital increase and new debt, is expected to close in the first half of 2021, subject to approval by Varian shareholders and regulatory approvals, Siemens said.

Siemens said it would "remain a strong majority shareholder and thus profit from the company's considerably expanded setup."

Write to Tom Fairless at tom.fairless@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIEMENS AG -1.38% 108.32 Delayed Quote.-7.05%
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG -0.59% 43.955 Delayed Quote.2.65%
VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. 3.18% 142.72 Delayed Quote.0.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SIEMENS AG
08:45aSiemens Healthineers to Buy Varian Medical for $16.4 Billion
DJ
07:39aSiemens Healthineers expands into cancer care with $16.4 billion deal for Var..
RE
05:02aSiemens Healthineers expands into cancer care with $16.4 bln deal for Varian
RE
04:42aSiemens Healthineers to buy US cancer care firm Varian
AQ
04:17aSIEMENS : welcomes acquisition of Varian by Siemens Healthineers
PU
04:05aSIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Siemens welcomes acquisition of Varian by Siemens H..
EQ
08/01Siemens Healthineers in advanced talks to buy Varian for $15 billion - Bloomb..
RE
08/01SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : Said To Near $15 Bln Purchase Of Varian - Bloomberg News
RE
07/31SIEMENS : signs memorandum of understanding (MoU) with HELIOZ to provide safe dr..
AQ
07/31SIEMENS : signs memorandum of understanding (MoU) with HELIOZ to provide safe dr..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 56 626 M 66 655 M 66 655 M
Net income 2020 4 054 M 4 772 M 4 772 M
Net Debt 2020 31 197 M 36 722 M 36 722 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
Yield 2020 3,37%
Capitalization 86 065 M 102 B 101 B
EV / Sales 2020 2,07x
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 385 000
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 116,85 €
Last Close Price 108,32 €
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Deputy CEO, COO, CTO & Labour Director
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Hanna Hennig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG-7.05%101 816
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-15.61%104 825
3M COMPANY-14.71%86 674
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.2.98%58 444
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-45.61%53 132
HITACHI, LTD.-32.38%28 618
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group