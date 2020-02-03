Log in
SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
02/03 10:39:58 am
111.25 EUR   -0.35%
10:15aSIEMENS : Michael Sigmund
PU
10:05aSIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08:44aU.S. Futures Tick Higher As China Drops
DJ
Siemens : Michael Sigmund

02/03/2020 | 10:15am EST
Transaction:
Published 02/03/2020
LEI W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32
Date 02/01/2020 UTC+1
Type of transaction Other
Entitlement to a transfer of 222 Siemens Shares without additional payment in connection with a Siemens Share Program (Matching Shares). Transfer will occur at value of 2020-02-01, +01:00.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
Description of financial instrument: Share
ISIN DE0007236101
Place Outside a trading venue
a) Price and Volume
Price Volume
not numberable not numberable
b) Aggregated information
Price Volume
not numberable not numberable
Details of person:
Name/Company Michael Sigmund
Reason Member of the administrative or supervisory body
Initial notification / Correction Initial notification
Basic data:
Issuer Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Deutschland

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 03 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2020 15:15:00 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 89 467 M
EBIT 2020 7 425 M
Net income 2020 5 268 M
Debt 2020 24 172 M
Yield 2020 3,59%
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,28x
EV / Sales2021 1,18x
Capitalization 90 573 M
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 128,11  €
Last Close Price 111,64  €
Spread / Highest target 34,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Deputy CEO, COO, CTO & Labour Director
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Michael Diekmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG-4.20%101 783
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-2.14%127 430
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY11.56%111 178
3M COMPANY-10.07%93 473
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-2.59%57 178
HITACHI, LTD.-8.80%37 586
