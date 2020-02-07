Siemens : Michael Sigmund

Type of transaction

Other

Order to purchase Siemens shares in the amount of 20,832.40 EUR (less taxes and contributions) as an automatic reinvestment of dividends (in connection with Siemens Share Programs) for the following price: Volume Weighted Average Price for all Siemens shares which are acquired for the beneficiaries under the Siemens Share Programs by way of dividend reinvestment within three trading days after receipt of the dividend.

Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes