Siemens : Michael Sigmund

Order to purchase Siemens shares in the amount of 20,832.40 EUR (less taxes and contributions) as an automatic reinvestment of dividends (in connection with Siemens Share Programs) for the following price: Volume Weighted Average Price for all Siemens shares which are acquired for the beneficiaries under the Siemens Share Programs by way of dividend reinvestment within three trading days after receipt of the dividend.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
Description of financial instrument:
Share
ISIN
DE0007236101
Place
Outside a trading venue
a) Price and Volume
Price
Volume
not numberable
not numberable
b) Aggregated information
Price
Volume
not numberable
not numberable
Details of person:
Name/Company
Michael Sigmund
Reason
Member of the administrative or supervisory body
Initial notification / Correction
Initial notification
Basic data:
Issuer
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Deutschland