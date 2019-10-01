Siemens : Mitsubishi-Hitachi Metals Machinery to acquire Siemens' stake in Primetals Technologies
10/01/2019 | 03:28am EDT
Joint Press Release
by Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Munich, October 1, 2019
Mitsubishi-Hitachi Metals Machinery to acquire Siemens' stake in Primetals Technologies
MHMM to become sole owner of Primetals Technologies
Closing expected by early calendar year 2020
Financial details not disclosed
Mitsubishi-Hitachi Metals Machinery (MHMM) - an MHI group company - and Siemens AG reached agreement on September 30, 2019, that MHMM will acquire Siemens' 49 percent stake in Primetals Technologies. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions and is expected by early 2020. Siemens will support the process to ensure a successful closing of the transaction. Following closing, MHMM will assume sole control of Primetals Technologies. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
Primetals Technologies was established in January 2015 and grew out of a long history of innovation in the field of metals production established by its predecessor entities, Mitsubishi-Hitachi Metals Machinery and Siemens VAI. Primetals Technologies is a worldwide leading engineering, plant-building, and lifecycle services partner for the metals industry offering a complete technology, product, and service portfolio that includes integrated electrics, automation, and environmental solutions. Its creation was a result of the desire to closely collaborate in the field of metals machinery and develop an enterprise between MHI and Siemens that would
Joint Press Release
by Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
be renowned for its technical and business excellence.
Takashi Ishizuka, President and CEO, Industry & Infrastructure of MHI, MHMM's parent company, expressed his appreciation to Siemens: "I would like to express my deep gratitude to Siemens for their enormous contribution to Primetals Technologies over the past four years and nine months. Primetals Technologies has been able to establish a highly successful business through Siemens' strong leadership and deep experience in the industrial machinery business. MHI expects that Primetals Technologies will build on these foundations and strengthen its business in the future."
Jochen Eickholt, Chairman of Siemens Portfolio Companies said: "We have successfully brought together our activities in metal plant equipment and have achieved a lot together. Now the time is right for Primetals Technologies to develop even further under the full ownership of Mitsubishi-Hitachi Metals Machinery. The agreement with MHI benefits customers, employees, and owners alike."
Satoru Iijima, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Primetals Technologies, also expressed his deep appreciation to Siemens and looked toward new cooperation opportunities with Siemens in the future: "We have learned a great deal from Siemens' contributions to Primetals Technologies. As a result of Siemens' focus on productivity, production-related processes, and advanced automation, Primetals Technologies has improved across the board and been able to prepare for the challenges it will face in the coming years."
Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of power generation and distribution, intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, and automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Through the separately managed company Siemens Mobility, a leading supplier of smart mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is shaping the world market for passenger and freight services. Due to its majority stakes in the publicly listed companies Siemens Healthineers AG and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital healthcare services as well as environmentally friendly solutions for onshore and offshore wind power generation. In fiscal 2018, which ended on September 30, 2018, Siemens generated revenue of €83.0 billion and net income of €6.1 billion. At the end of September 2018, the company had around 379,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.
Joint Press Release
by Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
This document contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Siemens that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, in presentations, in material delivered to shareholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Siemens' management, of which many are beyond Siemens' control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to those described in disclosures, in particular in the chapter Risks in the Annual Report. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Siemens may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Siemens neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward- looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.
This document includes - in the applicable financial reporting framework not clearly defined - supplemental financial measures that are or may be alternative performance measures (non-GAAP-measures). These supplemental financial measures should not be viewed in isolation or as alternatives to measures of Siemens' net assets and financial positions or results of operations as presented in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework in its Consolidated Financial Statements. Other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may calculate them differently.
Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this and other documents may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.