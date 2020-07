By Jessica Sier



Siemens AG said late Wednesday that Siemens Mobility co-chief executive Sabrina Soussan will exit the business, leaving Michael Peter as sole chief executive from July 10.

Ms. Soussan is leaving at her own request and will remain as an advisor until her contract ends on Dec. 31, Siemens said.

