Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siemens AG    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Siemens : Mobility receives certificate from TÜV SÜD for the cybersecurity of its rolling stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 05:23am EDT

Press

Siemens Mobility GmbH

Munich, October 1, 2019

Siemens Mobility receives certificate from TÜV SÜD for the cybersecurity of its rolling stock

  • TÜV SÜD issues certificate for proven IT security
  • Protection against cyberattacks and response to legal requirements
  • Tailored cybersecurity for every project

The Rolling Stock business unit at Siemens Mobility has been certified by Germany's TÜV SÜD for meeting the international IT security standard IEC 62443. The certification proves that the train control and IT systems in the company's high- speed trains, regional trains, metros, trams, locomotives, components, and rail solutions are adequately protected against cyberattacks.

"With the certification, we give our customers and authorities a guarantee that the IT of trains and rail solutions are in particular protected against disruptions and cyberattacks and respond to the legal requirements. Cybersecurity is a fundamental prerequisite for ensuring the availability of trains," said Sabrina Soussan, CEO of Siemens Mobility.

For the past five years, the development of rolling stock at Siemens Mobility has been subject to a stringent risk-based approach to IT security in which individual risks are identified for each project, and adequate, tailored security measures are taken. This rigorous IT security process has already been used by the company in over one hundred projects. The German IT Security Act, which has been in force since July 2015, along with the Kritis Regulation of 2016 and other legislative initiatives like the European Cybersecurity Act also require corresponding protective measures from the rail industry.

Siemens Mobility GmbH

Otto-Hahn-Ring 6

Communications

81739 Munich

Head: Frederick Jeske-Schoenhoven

Germany

Reference number: PR201909305388en

Page 1/2

Siemens Mobility GmbH

Press release

Siemens Mobility pursues a holistic approach to IT security that embraces the entire supply chain. Various control and guidance systems as well as public and in-house information technologies are included, such as train control systems with safety- critical and non-safety-critical IT systems, train operator systems, passenger information systems, passenger internet, and cloud-based interfaces between trains and the Network Operation Center. This approach resulted in the worldwide largest scope, that has ever received an IEC 62443 certification.

This press release is available at https://sie.ag/2orsmsN

Contact for journalists

Eva Haupenthal

Phone: +49 89 636 24421; E-mail:eva.haupenthal@siemens.com

Follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/SiemensMobility

Further information on Siemens Mobility GmbH can be found at: www.siemens.com/mobility

Siemens Mobility is a separately managed company of Siemens AG. As a leader in transport solutions for more than 160 years, Siemens Mobility is constantly innovating its portfolio in its core areas of rolling stock, rail automation and electrification, turnkey systems, intelligent traffic systems as well as related services. With digitalization, Siemens Mobility is enabling mobility operators worldwide to make infrastructure intelligent, increase value sustainably over the entire lifecycle, enhance passenger experience and guarantee availability. In fiscal 2018, which ended on September 30, 2018, the former Siemens Mobility Division posted revenue of €8.8 billion and had around 34,200 employees worldwide. Further information is available at: www.siemens.com/mobility.

Reference number: PR201909305388en

Page 2/2

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 09:22:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIEMENS AG
05:23aSIEMENS : Mobility receives certificate from TÜV SÜD for the cybersecurity of it..
PU
04:30aSIEMENS : Now Offers Real Estate Management for External Clients
DJ
04:28aSIEMENS : Real Estate expands into the market
PU
03:28aSIEMENS : Mitsubishi-Hitachi Metals Machinery to acquire Siemens' stake in Prime..
PU
09/30SIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/30SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : to Buy Majority Stake in US Health-Care Consultancy
DJ
09/27SIEMENS : Mace appointed by Siemens Mobility for GBP200m rail manufacturing faci..
AQ
09/27Shares in Rheinmetall drop after company discloses malware attack
RE
09/26SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : cuts up to 600 staff in Denmark to address 'ch..
RE
09/26SIEMENS : and Grundfos sign digital partnership to tackle global water challenge..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 85 660 M
EBIT 2019 6 853 M
Net income 2019 5 018 M
Debt 2019 21 858 M
Yield 2019 3,83%
P/E ratio 2019 16,0x
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,16x
EV / Sales2020 1,10x
Capitalization 77 636 M
Chart SIEMENS AG
Duration : Period :
Siemens AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIEMENS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 119,04  €
Last Close Price 98,45  €
Spread / Highest target 47,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Josef Kaeser President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Emil Busch Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ralf Peter Thomas Chief Financial Officer
Helmuth Ludwig Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIEMENS AG0.89%84 654
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.27.19%121 741
3M COMPANY-13.72%94 576
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY18.10%78 020
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.23.52%50 621
HITACHI, LTD.42.41%35 960
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group