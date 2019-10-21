Press Siemens Mobility GmbH Singapore, October 21, 2019

ITS World Congress, 21-25 October 2019, Singapore

Siemens Mobility showcases solutions to reduce traffic congestion at ITS World Congress

Shared Autonomous Mobility solutions being piloted at CETRAN

Mobility Operating Systems for Urban Centers

Artificial Intelligence (AI) for traffic scenarios

Siemens Mobility is showcasing the latest in intelligent traffic systems technology at this year's ITS World Congress taking place in Singapore. This includes mobility operating systems that are helping reduce gridlock on urban streets, which centralize and control traffic throughout urban areas. By connecting road users to road and infrastructure data captured via smart structures, drivers can optimize their routes and reduce their environmental impact. Through data analysis and prediction, traffic can be regulated in an efficient manner.

"We believe that at some point large cities must decide and actively influence what the available space for traffic is used for in order to keep transportation efficient. This may include giving preference to certain mode of transportation and shifting modes. Singapore is a leader in applying intelligent infrastructure, autonomous vehicle technology and traffic management systems. Singapore has committed to convert their bus systems completely to autonomous buses by 2030, which will make commutes safer and efficient. We are proud to collaborate and partner with Nanyang Technological University at the Centre of Excellence for Testing & Research of Autonomous Vehicles (CETRAN) to enhance these technologies," said Michael Peter, CEO of Siemens Mobility. "In addition, we are exploring the use of AI in traffic scenarios, from our digital lab in the heart of the city-state."