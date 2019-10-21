Siemens : Mobility showcases solutions to reduce traffic congestion
0
10/21/2019 | 01:06pm EDT
Press
Siemens Mobility GmbH
Singapore, October 21, 2019
ITS World Congress, 21-25 October 2019, Singapore
Siemens Mobility showcases solutions to reduce traffic congestion at ITS World Congress
Shared Autonomous Mobility solutions being piloted at CETRAN
Mobility Operating Systems for Urban Centers
Artificial Intelligence (AI) for traffic scenarios
Siemens Mobility is showcasing the latest in intelligent traffic systems technology at this year's ITS World Congress taking place in Singapore. This includes mobility operating systems that are helping reduce gridlock on urban streets, which centralize and control traffic throughout urban areas. By connecting road users to road and infrastructure data captured via smart structures, drivers can optimize their routes and reduce their environmental impact. Through data analysis and prediction, traffic can be regulated in an efficient manner.
"We believe that at some point large cities must decide and actively influence what the available space for traffic is used for in order to keep transportation efficient. This may include giving preference to certain mode of transportation and shifting modes. Singapore is a leader in applying intelligent infrastructure, autonomous vehicle technology and traffic management systems. Singapore has committed to convert their bus systems completely to autonomous buses by 2030, which will make commutes safer and efficient. We are proud to collaborate and partner with Nanyang Technological University at the Centre of Excellence for Testing & Research of Autonomous Vehicles (CETRAN) to enhance these technologies," said Michael Peter, CEO of Siemens Mobility. "In addition, we are exploring the use of AI in traffic scenarios, from our digital lab in the heart of the city-state."
Siemens Mobility GmbH
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
Communications
81739 Munich
Head: Frederick Jeske-Schoenhoven
Germany
Intern
Page 1/3
Siemens Mobility GmbH
Press Release
Siemens Mobility will be showcasing the following topic areas at booth 343 during the conference: Mobility Operating System, Shared Autonomous Mobility, Tunnel Management, AI in traffic scenarios, intermodal mobility and traffic simulation. In addition, it will be running autonomous vehicle and intelligent infrastructure demonstrations at CETRAN throughout the week.
In addition, Siemens Mobility will be speaking during the following sessions:
Tuesday, October 22nd:
16:00: Enabling Automated and Integrated Urban Public Transport Service, Siva Gadam (Room 330)
Wednesday, October 23rd:
9:00: Sitraffic One - The new 1Watt Technology and signal heads that significantly reduce the carbon footprint of traffic signals, Michael
Duesterwald (Room 321)
9:00: Using Artificial Intelligence to improve Traffic Flow at Intersections, David Borst (Room 321)
9:00: RTO, A new era of adaptive traffic control, Gary Cox (Room 321)
14:00: Transforming MaaS from Imagination to Reality, Max Eichhorn
(Nicoll 3)
14:00: Automated Driving Development & Deployment via Continuous Integration and Digital Twin, Igor Passchier (Room 308)
14:00: Cycling4Trees - A gamification approach to strengthen cycling in cities, Astrid Kellermann (Room 321)
16:00: Connecting Vehicle and Infrastructure Around the World,
Marcus Welz (Room 328)
16:00: Applying digitalization and big data to prioritize cyclists in urban environments, Michael Duesterwald (Room 321)
Thursday, October 24th:
9:00: AI and Cloud Computing Drive the Digital Transformation of ITS
Traffic Management, Fred Kalt and Sebastian Althen (Room 330)
10:15: Autonomous Mobility Summit Fireside Chat, Michael Peter (Summit Room 1&2)
11:00: Predictive Analytics for Parking Occupancy applied to Highway Truck Parking, David Montgomery (Room 310)
Intern
Page 2/3
Siemens Mobility GmbH
Press Release
11:00: BIG IoT - Interconnecting IoT Platforms from different domains - Final Results, Thomas Jell (Room 309)
11:00: North-South Corridor Onsite Workshop, Fred Kalt
14:00: Technology and Testbeds for AV, Thomas Walbrun (Room 325)
Friday, October 25th
11:00: App-based mobility - lifeblood for operators and travellers,
Geert Vanbeveren (Room 320)
11:00: Operide: An intelligent fleet management solution applied to e- bike sharing, Davide Montgomery (Room 320)
Follow us on Twitter at:www.twitter.com/SiemensMobility
For further information about Siemens Mobility, please see:
www.siemens.com/mobility
Siemens Mobility is a separately managed company of Siemens AG. As a leader in transport solutions for more than 160 years, Siemens Mobility is constantly innovating its portfolio in its core areas of rolling stock, rail automation and electrification, turnkey systems, intelligent traffic systems as well as related services. With digitalization, Siemens Mobility is enabling mobility operators worldwide to make infrastructure intelligent, increase value sustainably over the entire lifecycle, enhance passenger experience and guarantee availability. In fiscal year 2018, which ended on September 30, 2018, the former Siemens Mobility Division posted revenue of €8.8 billion and had around 34,200 employees worldwide. Further information is available at: www.siemens.com/mobility.