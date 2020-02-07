Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/07 10:45:28 am
108.23 EUR   -0.41%
Siemens : Nathalie von Siemens

02/07/2020 | 10:18am EST
Transaction:
Published 02/07/2020
LEI W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32
Date 02/06/2020 UTC+1
Type of transaction Acquisition
Description of financial instrument: Share
ISIN DE0007236101
Place XETRA
a) Price and Volume
Price Volume
EUR 109.20000 EUR 1,037,400.00
EUR 108.93900 EUR 501,119.40
b) Aggregated information
Price Volume
EUR 109.11485 EUR 1,538,519.40
Details of person:
Name/Company Nathalie von Siemens
Reason Member of the administrative or supervisory body
Initial notification / Correction Initial notification
Basic data:
Issuer Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Deutschland

back

Disclaimer

Siemens AG published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 15:17:04 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 89 426 M
EBIT 2020 6 934 M
Net income 2020 5 296 M
Debt 2020 28 150 M
Yield 2020 3,62%
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,30x
EV / Sales2021 1,18x
Capitalization 88 156 M
